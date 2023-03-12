Female student attempts suicide at Nagpur ITI, dies during treatment

A 23-year-old student who allegedly attempted suicide at an ITI in Maharashtra's Nagpur city died in a hospital, police said on Sunday.
Rani Amardeep Dhanvijay allegedly consumed a poisonous substance in the college premises on March 6 and was found unconscious by some students, an official said.
She was rushed to a hospital, where she died on Saturday night, he said.
A case of accidental death has been registered by Dhantoli police and the reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, the official said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Odisha inmates in last round of national dance contest
Dog solves murder in 30 secs in Uttarakhand, wins award
New stars emerging in India’s space trajectory
True artistry: Austria puppets charm with age-old craft
When love is in the hair...
DH Toon | Govt on the pitch, but agencies are 'runners'
Launch of world's first 3D-printed rocket cancelled
Rahman on daughter being trolled for wearing hijab
Salamanca is historic, yet forever young
Rafting planned at restored water body in Cubbon Park