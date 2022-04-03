Few coaches of Bihar-bound train derail in Nashik, no deaths reported

A few coaches of the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Jaynagar Express derailed between Lahavit and Devlali in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Sunday. No deaths have been reported so far.

The derailment took place at 1510 hrs, Central Railway officials stated.

An Accident Relief Train and Medical Van have rushed to the spot, a Central Railway statement read.

Few coaches of 11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express have been derailed between Lahavit and Devlali (near Nashik) on Dn line at around 15.10 hrs on 3.4.2022. Accident Relief Train and Medical Van have rushed to the spot. Further details awaited. — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) April 3, 2022

In wake of the incident, Central Railway announced that it has cancelled three trains, while three others were diverted.

Due to derailment on Bhusaval Division following is list of the trains cancelled/diverted 👇 pic.twitter.com/az8arIGm73 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) April 3, 2022

Check out latest DH videos here