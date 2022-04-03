Few coaches of Bihar-bound train derail in Nashik, no deaths reported

Bihar-bound train derails in Nashik, no deaths reported

DHNS
  Apr 03 2022
  updated: Apr 03 2022

A few coaches of the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Jaynagar Express derailed between Lahavit and Devlali in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Sunday. No deaths have been reported so far.

The derailment took place at 1510 hrs, Central Railway officials stated.

An Accident Relief Train and Medical Van have rushed to the spot, a Central Railway statement read. 

In wake of the incident, Central Railway announced that it has cancelled three trains, while three others were diverted.

