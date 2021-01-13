Fierce contest in Maharashtra's two ideal villages

Maharashtra’s two ideal villages – Hiware Bazar and Ralegan Siddhi – are set to witness a fierce contest in the forthcoming 15 January Gram Panchayat (GP) elections.

Both villages, Hiware Bazar (Nagar tehsil) and Ralegan Siddhi (Parner tehsil) are located in the Ahmednagar district.

Since the last three decades, Hiware Bazar is witnessing the battle of votes for the first time as GP polls were always contested unopposed.

In Ralegan Siddhi too, in 2015, the tradition of unopposed elections broke after three decades and this time too this could not be prevented.

Both are located in drought-prone areas but it has shown the way to hundreds of villages across the state.

Incidentally, the two villages are 35 kms apart – and are considered models of sustainable development.

Ralegan Siddhi is synonymous with Anna Hazare, the eminent Gandhian and anti-corruption crusader. It is considered a model of environmental conservation and prohibition. The village has carried out programs like tree planting, terracing to reduce soil erosion and digging canals to retain rainwater. For energy, the village uses solar power, biogas and a windmill.

Hazare (83), a soldier-turned-social worker, who is a recipient of the Padma Bhushan, has tried to ensure that the elections go unopposed but he could not convince the two groups.

Hiware Bazar on the other hand is spearheaded by Popatrao Pawar, who received a Padma Shree last year. He managed to get the illicit 22 liquor retail outlets closed, secure bank loans for farmers and started rainwater harvesting and water conservation and management programs, which involved building 52 earthen bunds, percolation tanks, 32 stone bunds and nine check dams. With an overall population of 1,250, these villagers earn an average of Rs 30,000 every month. Out of its 235 families, 60 are millionaires.

The 61-year-old Pawar, who is the sarpanch, has been challenged here by Kishore Samble, a school teacher.

“Over the years we have seen a collective approach, there has been consensus and this has steered development in Hiware Bazar and this is an example in India,” said Pawar, adding that electoral contests are part of democracy and we must respect it.

Speaking on the developments, Hazare said: “Democracy is fundamental to India.....Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha are law-making bodies...the real democracy is in villages.”

According to him, contests are part of democracy but lust for power is bad. “There should not be money, muscle power in elections....here (Ralegan Siddhi) there has been a tradition of unopposed elections.”

Hazare added: "I am not against elections...in the elections some will win and some will lose, but in the evening all need to have dinner together."