Fight every election to win: Uddhav's message to Shiv Sena cadres

With a series of elections lined up, Shiv Sena President and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has come out with a very clear, crisp and strong message for party workers: fight every election to win and spread wings.

By saying that Shiv Sena has wasted 25 years with the BJP, Thackeray has kept its option open for alliance with regional parties in other states.

Thackeray heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra which comprises Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Congress besides smaller parties and groups - a political formation after the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections that has kept BJP out of power.

The Shiv Sena would also be contesting elections in other states regularly.

“We have to fight every elections with the same zeal like we fight Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls….we have to fight the Gram Panchayat, Panchayat Samitis, Nagar Panchayats and banks, cooperative bodies,” Thackeray said on Sunday night, coinciding with the 96th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Sena founder late Balasaheb Thackeray.

Notably, the Shiv Sena has come in No. 4 position in the recently-concluded Nagar Panchayat polls and also lost two seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

“It appears that we are not fighting elections as hard as we are contesting Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls. We are not fighting like other parties are fighting every single election. I am also responsible for this…. We should avoid this from now on,” Thackeray said, sharing the blame for outcomes.

The message was very clear: consolidate at the Maharashtra level and also make a presence at the national level.

“We have fielded candidates in Goa and Uttar Pradesh, and will also fight polls in other states in future too. One day, Shiv Sena will be victorious in other states too and make a presence in New Delhi,” Thackeray said on the party's pan-India agenda.

"My only disappointment is that once upon a time, they were our friends. We nurtured them. As I said earlier, our 25 years in alliance with the BJP were wasted," Thackeray said speaking about the BJP.

More than a dozen big Municipal Corporations of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Vasai-Virar, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad, Nagpur and Amravati are set to go for polls - which would be mini-Assembly polls of sorts. Besides, several other local bodies including Municipal Councils, Zilla Parishads, Gram Panchayats and Panchayat Samitis would go for polls in the next few years.

Last year, the Shiv Sena’s Kalaben Delkar won the by-elections to Dadra and Nagar Haveli seat - the first seat the party won outside Maharashtra.

