Finding candidate for NCP in Satara a tough task

The Lok Sabha by-elections to Satara has been announced but to challenge Udayanraje Bhosale in his home turf would be a difficult task for the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.

Udayanraje is the 13th descendant of the legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. A sitting NCP MP, Udayanraje had recently resigned from his party to join the BJP, where he is set to be nominated.

This is Udayanraje's second innings with BJP. Earlier, he was a minister in the Shiv Sena-BJP government.

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced the poll schedule - which is same as the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections. A traditional Congress bastion, the Satara seat has been with the NCP for five terms - 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019.

While in 1999 and 2004, it was won by Laxman Pandurang Jadhav, Udayanraje held the fort for the next three terms.

Former deputy prime minister Yashwantrao Chavan held the seat for four terms - 1967, 1971, 1977 and 1980, while former MPCC president Prataprao Bhosale held the seat for four terms - 1980, 1989, 1989 and 1991. Shiv Sena's had Hindurao Naik Nimbalkar won the seat in 1996.

"It is going to be an interesting election. If it would have been held separately, Pawar would have put up all his might to get Udayanraje defeated," a senior political observer said.

Udayanraje is very popular in Satara, with the Siv Sena fielding Narendra Patil, a former NCP MLC and Mathad leader in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrakant Patil had accompanied Udayanraje to New Delhi when he was inducted into the party by BJP president and union home minister Amit Shah. Earlier, Udayanraje's cousin Shivendraje Bhosale, a sitting NCP MLA had quit his party to join the BJP.