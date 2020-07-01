Fingers crossed as Goa opens for tourism on July 2

Goa's fingers are crossed as the state plans to restart regulated tourism from July 2, with strict norms for entry as well as lodging for tourists keen on visiting the coastal state.

According to state Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar, tourists would have to either furnish a Covid-19 negative certificate on entry or stay put in registered hotels -- which need to be pre-booked -- until they are tested and the results are declared.

"Goa cannot lag behind. Everything is opening up in Maharashtra and Hyderabad... We are not forcing anyone to come. Those who want to, can travel to Goa. We are only creating facilities for them," Ajgaonkar said.

"Let us see how many bookings come. Let us see the response," Ajgaonkar said, adding that nearly 250 hotels registered with the state Tourism department would be allowed to open.

Ajgaonkar also said, that there would be a crackdown on hotels and guest houses which are not registered with the Department but are offering stay facilities via app-based room aggregators.

"Booking will only be allowed in hotels registered with the tourism department. Tourists who used to illegally stay in non registered hotels (booked through app aggregator services) or in guesthouses will not be allowed. It will be deemed illegal," Ajgaonkar said, adding that nearly 250 hotels registered with the state Tourism department for the resumption of hospitality services.

Commenting on the norms which have been finalised to allow entry to tourists, Ajgaonkar said: "We will have a checking mechanism for the examination of these certificates at entry points. If the tourist does not carry the certificate, tourists will be sent to the respective hotel which they have booked themselves into where they will be tested".

He also said that tourists will have to stay put in a hotel until they are tested and results are declared. "Only then will they be allowed to move out".

Goa last year attracted more nearly eight million tourists. However, the state's leading beach and nightlife tourism destination have received a jolt on account of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which has resulted in travel restrictions as well as the closure of hotels.