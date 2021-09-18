FIR against actor Sahil Khan after bodybuilder-model tries to commit suicide

Suburban Oshiwara police on Friday registered a First Information Report against actor Sahil Khan, a day after former Mr India contest winner and model Manoj Patil allegedly tried to commit suicide, an official said.
Khan had denied allegations leveled against him by Patil's family. Patil (29), who allegedly consumed sleeping pills in the early hours of Thursday, is being treated at a hospital. The 29-year-old bodybuilder-turned-model had a few days back submitted a letter to the Oshiwara police, demanding action against Sahil Khan for allegedly defaming him on social media. An FIR was registered against Khan and three others for allegedly instigating suicide attempt but no arrest has been made, police said, adding that probe was on.
Check out latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Trials underway to evaluate 8 vaccine nasal sprays: WHO
GST council changes rates for goods; check here
Microsoft goes password-free: Here are ways to log in
Five players to watch as IPL rivalries are revived
Happy Birthday Modi: Here are some of his rare photos
Modi turns 71: 10 key decisions that redefined India
Assam to burn nearly 2,500 rhino horns to bust myths
Battle for digital privacy is reshaping the internet