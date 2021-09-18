FIR against Sahil Khan after model tries to end life

FIR against actor Sahil Khan after bodybuilder-model tries to commit suicide

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 18 2021, 06:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2021, 06:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Suburban Oshiwara police on Friday registered a First Information Report against actor Sahil Khan, a day after former Mr India contest winner and model Manoj Patil allegedly tried to commit suicide, an official said.

Khan had denied allegations leveled against him by Patil's family. Patil (29), who allegedly consumed sleeping pills in the early hours of Thursday, is being treated at a hospital. The 29-year-old bodybuilder-turned-model had a few days back submitted a letter to the Oshiwara police, demanding action against Sahil Khan for allegedly defaming him on social media. An FIR was registered against Khan and three others for allegedly instigating suicide attempt but no arrest has been made, police said, adding that probe was on. 

Suicide
FIR
Mumbai
Maharashtra

