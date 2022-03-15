FIR against Opposition leader in Maharashtra causes furore among BJP

Close on the heels of recording the statement of Leader of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis in a phone tapping case, the Mumbai Police lodged an FIR against his counterpart in Council, Pravin Darekar, in an alleged bank scam case.

However, as soon as the news of the FIR broke, the BJP lashed out at the Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, saying that it was a move to muzzle the voice of the opposition. Amid sloganeering, the Maharashtra Legislative Council was adjourned for the day.

The FIR was lodged at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar police station under various sections including 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, following a complaint by AAP leader Dhananjay Shinde.

The main allegation against Darekar was that he had allegedly used a bogus membership with a labour organisation to get directorship at the Mumbai Bank. He was the Mumbai Bank chairman from 2011 to 2021 and allegedly indulged in various financial irregularities, according to the complaint.

“The FIR against Darekar is an attempt to muzzle the voice of the opposition. The MVA government has taken action against him because it is being cornered for its own wrongdoings and various scandals that the BJP is exposing,” said BJP MLC Bhai Girkar.

“Darekar is being framed as he is critical of the MVA government,” said BJP MLC Chandrashekar Bawankule.

Coming to his colleague's defence, Fadnavis raised the issue in the Assembly and sought to know how many members of the legislature were heading labour organisations. The House witnessed a few adjournments over the issue.

The BJP also questioned whether new Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey was brought in for this purpose.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said: “As expected.. the next target is Pravin Darekar. Pandey is playing according to his master’s plan... We had predicted this from before... He is fulfilling his master's wish...name by name! We are with Darekar…'hum sab ek hai'.”

