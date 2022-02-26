FIR against Rashmi Shukla in phone tapping case

The Pune Police on Saturday registered a case against senior Maharashtra-cadre IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in a case involving illegal phone tapping.

Shukla, an officer of 1988-batch of IPS, is currently on central deputation and posted in Hyderabad as the additional director general (south zone) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

In Maharashtra, she had handled several important assignments like the commissioner of Police Police and commissioner of State Intelligence Department.

The case was registered in the Bund Garden police station under Section 26 of the Indian Telegraph Act.

In August 2020, Shukla drafted a report indicating cash for transfers and promotions in Maharashtra Police which was forwarded by then-director general of police Subodh Jaiswal to the then additional chief secretary (home) and later chief secretary Sitaram Kunte to be shown to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

However, he said that the chief minister passed on the report to the then home minister Anil Deshmukh and no action was taken.

Earlier, Shukla had claimed that she had exposed the alleged nexus between ministers and politicians in the matter of gross corruption pertaining to the police department but instead of appreciating her work, the government authorities were trying to frame her in a false criminal case.

