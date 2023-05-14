FIR against Raut for appealing against Maharashtra govt

FIR against Sanjay Raut for his 'appeal' to cops and govt officials against Maharashtra govt

In a press conference, Raut had appealed to government officials and policemen to not follow 'illegal orders of this illegal government'

PTI
PTI, Nashik,
  • May 14 2023, 22:03 ist
  • updated: May 14 2023, 22:03 ist
Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut. Credit: DH File Photo

An FIR was registered against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut in Nashik city of Maharashtra for his alleged appeal to state officials and police personnel to not follow orders of the "illegal" state government, police said on Sunday.

These remarks were made by Raut, a Rajya Sabha member and Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson, on May 12, a day after the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict on the Shiv Sena-centric political imbroglio in Maharashtra.

Also Read | CPI(M) demands fresh polls in Maharashtra

In a press conference, Raut had appealed to government officials and policemen to not follow "illegal orders of this illegal government." He had also said the incumbent Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government will collapse in the next three months.

Nashik Police suo motu took cognisance of the remarks and an FIR was registered at Mumbai Naka police station under section 505(1) (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act, 1922, and other relevant sections, an official said. Section 505 (1) (b) deals with the "intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility".

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)
Sanjay Raut
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

You need to learn every day in film industry: Prosenjit

You need to learn every day in film industry: Prosenjit

I'll work to uphold CBI motto: Director Praveen Sood

I'll work to uphold CBI motto: Director Praveen Sood

Chile's firefighting goats protect a native forest

Chile's firefighting goats protect a native forest

How visual culture of B'luru hinges on spatial politics

How visual culture of B'luru hinges on spatial politics

Guns fall silent along LoC as border tourism picks up

Guns fall silent along LoC as border tourism picks up

India struggles to eradicate old scourge: Witch hunting

India struggles to eradicate old scourge: Witch hunting

Sherpa climbs Everest 26th time, equals record

Sherpa climbs Everest 26th time, equals record

India plans repatriation of Kohinoor, artifacts from UK

India plans repatriation of Kohinoor, artifacts from UK

Climate change is making cyclones more intense

Climate change is making cyclones more intense

How Karnataka's map changed after Assembly elections

How Karnataka's map changed after Assembly elections

 