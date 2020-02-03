FIR against sloganeering in Azad Maidan in Mumbai

The Mumbai police has filed an FIR against protestors who raised slogans in support of Sharjeel Imam during the 1 February annual LGBTQ parade. The Azad Maidan police station has registered a case under section 124 A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

Those booked include Urvashi Chudawala, who was among those who spearheaded the group giving slogans in support of Sharjeel Alam. The Queer Azaadi Mumbai parade was held on 1 February at Azad Maidan.

Initially, the organisers had applied for permission in August Kranti Maidan which was denied on grounds that there could be anti CAA-NRC-NPR slogans. Subsequently, they conducted the parade in Azad Maidan.