FIR filed against politicians in bank scam

In what could mount troubles for the NCP, the Mumbai police on Monday registered an FIR against several politicians in connection with the Rs 1,000 crore Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam. The FIR was registered in the MRA Marg police station.

The case would be investigated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

However, it is not yet known as to who all have been named in the FIR.

The Bombay High Court, last week, had directed the Mumbai police to register FIR against 70-plus politicians.

The court named NCP founder-president Sharad Pawar and his nephew and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, among others.

The FIR was registered against directors of MSCB, DCC banks in Maharashtra, Pen Urban Cooperative Bank, officials of the Maharashtra government and bank and several other politicians for commission of offences punishable under sections 406,409,420,467,468,471,34,120(B) of Indian Penal Code and sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Securitation Act.