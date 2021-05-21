FIR lodged against Barge P-305 Captain

An FIR has been registered against Barge Papaa-305 Captain Rakesh Ballav and others for putting the lives of workers in danger during the cyclone. The offense is registered under 304(2), 338, 34 IPC at Yellowgate Police Station, Mumbai. The complainant is a barge engineer of P305.

The FIR comes a day after it lodged an ADR. So far, 49 bodies have been recovered and 26 are missing.

More to follow...