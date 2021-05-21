FIR lodged against Barge P-305 Captain

FIR lodged against Barge P-305 Captain

The offense is registered under 304(2), 338, 34 IPC at Yellowgate Police Station, Mumbai

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • May 21 2021, 09:58 ist
  • updated: May 21 2021, 09:58 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

An FIR has been registered against Barge Papaa-305 Captain Rakesh Ballav and others for putting the lives of workers in danger during the cyclone. The offense is registered under 304(2), 338, 34 IPC at Yellowgate Police Station, Mumbai. The complainant is a barge engineer of P305.

The FIR comes a day after it lodged an ADR. So far, 49 bodies have been recovered and 26 are missing.

More to follow...

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mumbai
Maharashtra
FIR
Cyclone Tauktae

Related videos

What's Brewing

Four upcoming 'Lalettan' movies to look forward to

Four upcoming 'Lalettan' movies to look forward to

Royal Family lacks empathy: Prince Harry in new show

Royal Family lacks empathy: Prince Harry in new show

A village that sets example of how to break Covid chain

A village that sets example of how to break Covid chain

Why are tech companies pretending to be governments?

Why are tech companies pretending to be governments?

US aid to Gaza could hinge on Hamas's rocket arsenal

US aid to Gaza could hinge on Hamas's rocket arsenal

The Lead | Read(s) of the week — Book on Covid vaccine

The Lead | Read(s) of the week — Book on Covid vaccine

 