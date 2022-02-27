Fire at chemical factory in Ahmedabad, no casualty

Fire at chemical factory in Ahmedabad, no casualty reported

After the unit located in the Santej area caught fire, some blasts occurred due to chemical barrels stored there which further escalated the blaze

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Feb 27 2022, 11:53 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2022, 11:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in Ahmedabad on Sunday, but there was no report of any casualty, officials said.

After the unit located in the Santej area caught fire, some blasts occurred due to chemical barrels stored there which further escalated the blaze, a fire department official said.

The fire brigade received a call at around 2 am about the fire in the factory which manufactures solvent-based adhesives. The flames spread fast due to highly inflammable chemicals stored in the unit, he said.

Eighteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot along with a remote-controlled fire robot that is used for areas where working manually is not possible, he said.

"The fire had grown massive when we reached the spot. We have been able to control the blaze, barring some parts which are still burning due to the collapse of shed on them. There is no casualty," the official said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, he said.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Gujarat
Ahmedabad

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why we dream about past loves

Why we dream about past loves

Organic wine slowly finding takers

Organic wine slowly finding takers

'Bheemla Nayak' day 2 box office collection report out

'Bheemla Nayak' day 2 box office collection report out

DH Toon | Vladimir Putin deadlier than coronavirus?

DH Toon | Vladimir Putin deadlier than coronavirus?

Gorakhnath Temple: Mutt with political clout

Gorakhnath Temple: Mutt with political clout

Ukraine crisis: Europe's dependence on Russian energy

Ukraine crisis: Europe's dependence on Russian energy

 