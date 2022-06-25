Fire at commercial complex housing children's hospital in Ahmedabad; 70 people rescued

A fire broke out on the third floor of a four-storey commercial complex housing a children's hospital, and 70 persons, including three children, were rescued from the structure in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city, an official said.
The blaze was reported at Dev Complex, located near Parimal Garden crossroads in the city, in the afternoon, and thick smoke enveloped the premises, he said.
"Prima facie, it appears that the fire broke out in the server room of an accounting firm located on the third floor of the building," an official from the fire department said. Around 60-70 people, including 13 children, were at the children's hospital in the building at the time of the incident, he said.
As many as 70 people, including three infants admitted in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) and 10 children, were rescued and evacuated safely from the building, the official said. The patients have been taken to a nearby hospital, he said, adding that further details are awaited.
