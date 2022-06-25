Gujarat: 70 saved from children's hospital complex fire

Fire at commercial complex housing children's hospital in Ahmedabad; 70 people rescued

The blaze was reported at Dev Complex, located near Parimal Garden crossroads in the city

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Jun 25 2022, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2022, 15:45 ist

A fire broke out on the third floor of a four-storey commercial complex housing a children's hospital, and 70 persons, including three children, were rescued from the structure in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city, an official said.

The blaze was reported at Dev Complex, located near Parimal Garden crossroads in the city, in the afternoon, and thick smoke enveloped the premises, he said.

"Prima facie, it appears that the fire broke out in the server room of an accounting firm located on the third floor of the building," an official from the fire department said. Around 60-70 people, including 13 children, were at the children's hospital in the building at the time of the incident, he said.

As many as 70 people, including three infants admitted in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) and 10 children, were rescued and evacuated safely from the building, the official said. The patients have been taken to a nearby hospital, he said, adding that further details are awaited.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Gujarat
Fire Accident
Ahmedabad

What's Brewing

Narayana Murthy among 1st Kempegowda Awards recipients

Narayana Murthy among 1st Kempegowda Awards recipients

Exposure to air pollution increases death risk: Study

Exposure to air pollution increases death risk: Study

Google’s AI spotlights a human cognitive glitch

Google’s AI spotlights a human cognitive glitch

What is causing record floods and heatwaves in China?

What is causing record floods and heatwaves in China?

DH Radio | Yes, they can work with disabilities

DH Radio | Yes, they can work with disabilities

Superworms, a hope for recycling styrofoam?

Superworms, a hope for recycling styrofoam?

When famine turns deadly for elephants

When famine turns deadly for elephants

Why is Chiranjeevi failing the box-office test?

Why is Chiranjeevi failing the box-office test?

 