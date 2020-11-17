Fire at godown in Mumbai; no one injured

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 17 2020, 10:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2020, 10:55 ist

A major fire broke out in a godown in Sakinaka area of Mumbai on Tuesday morning, but there was no report of any casualty, officials said.

The fire broke out in the godown, where gunny bags were kept, around 8.45 am and later spread to some hutments in a neighbouring slum area of the eastern suburb, they said.

The fire brigade tagged it as a 'level-2' (major) blaze.

Nine fire engines, six jetties, and two water tankers along with an ambulance were rushed to the spot, a fire brigade official said.

"There was no report of any injury to anyone," a civic official said, adding that the blaze was confined to a few hutments and firefighting was underway.

The exact cause of the fire was yet not known, he said.

Maharashtra
Mumbai
Fire Accident
Sakinaka

