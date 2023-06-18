Fire at office premises in Mumbai's Dadar; none hurt

A fire broke out in a closed office premises in the central suburb of Dadar here on Sunday morning and no casualties were reported in the incident, a fire official said.
The blaze was confined to a 3,000 square feet office area on the second floor of a four-storey building on Swami Gyan Jivamdas road, he said.
A fire engine and a tanker were pressed into service to douse the blaze, which was extinguished within a few minutes, and no casualties were reported in the incident, the official said.
