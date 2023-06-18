Fire at office premises in Mumbai's Dadar; none hurt

The blaze was confined to a 3,000 square feet office area on the second floor of a four-storey building.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 18 2023, 14:55 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2023, 14:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A fire broke out in a closed office premises in the central suburb of Dadar here on Sunday morning and no casualties were reported in the incident, a fire official said.

The blaze was confined to a 3,000 square feet office area on the second floor of a four-storey building on Swami Gyan Jivamdas road, he said.

A fire engine and a tanker were pressed into service to douse the blaze, which was extinguished within a few minutes, and no casualties were reported in the incident, the official said.

Maharashtra
India News
Fire Accident
Mumbai

