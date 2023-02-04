Fire at scrap godown in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

Fire at scrap godown in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi, nobody injured

At least 10 fire engines were deployed to douse the flames

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Feb 04 2023, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2023, 15:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A major fire broke out at a scrap godown in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Saturday, but nobody was injured in the incident, a civic official said.

The blaze erupted at the godown located in Fatima Nagar area around 4 am, he said.

"After being alerted, four fire engines were rushed to the spot and a firefighting operation was launched. It took around four hours for the fire brigade personnel to bring the blaze under control," he said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

Meanwhile, the fire that had broken out at the dumping yard at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai around 7 pm on Friday was finally doused after 7:30 hours of efforts, an official of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) fire brigade said.

At least 10 fire engines were deployed to douse the flames, he said. Nobody was injured in the fire, the official said.

