Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Kolhapur

Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Maharashtra's Kolhapur

The blaze erupted in the unit located in a textile industrial estate on the outskirts of Ichalkaranji city

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 24 2022, 12:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2022, 14:20 ist
Credit: ANI Photo

A massive fire broke out at a chemical plant in Kolhapur district of western Maharashtra on Monday morning, but there was no report of any casualty, fire brigade officials said.

The blaze erupted in the unit located in a textile industrial estate on the outskirts of Ichalkaranji city in Kolhapur district, about 250 km from Pune .

"Four fire tankers were rushed to the spot by 7.30 am and the blaze was doused by 11 am," an official from Ichalkaranji fire station said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he added.

Maharashtra
Kolhapur
India News

