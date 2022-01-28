Fire breaks out at furniture godown in Thane's Bhiwandi area; no casualties

Fire breaks out at furniture godown in Thane's Bhiwandi

The fire broke out around 1.40 am at the godown located in Chamunda Compex

Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A furniture godown was gutted in a major fire at Kasheli in Bhiwandi tehsil of Maharashtra's Thane district in the wee hours of Friday, but nobody was injured in the incident, an official said.

The fire broke out around 1.40 am at the godown located in Chamunda Compex, he said.

Chief of the Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Santosh Kadam, said that after being alerted, two fire engines - one each of the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) - along with a team of the RDMC rushed to the spot and launched a firefighting operation.

The cause of fire is being ascertained, he said. 

