Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Milan Industrial Estate

Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Milan Industrial Estate

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 08 2020, 00:34am ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2020, 00:34am ist
Photo: ANI

A level-II fire broke out at Milan Industrial Estate, Abhyudaya Nagar in Kala Chowky locality. 5 fire tenders, one ambulance, one Quick Response Vehicle is present at the spot, ANI reported.

More details awaited.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Fire Accident
Mumbai
Comments (+)
 