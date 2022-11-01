Fire breaks out at restaurant in Pune

Fire breaks out at Pune restaurant, efforts on to douse it

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 01 2022, 09:41 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2022, 09:41 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

A fire broke out in a restaurant situated on the top floor of a building in Lullanagar area of Pune, Maharashtra, according to ANI.

Three fire tenders and three water tankers are present at the spot.

More details awaited.

 

Pune
Maharashtra
India News

