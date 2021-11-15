Fire breaks out at Samsung Service Centre in Mumbai, no injuries reported

A fire broke out in the service centre of a mobile phone company on Mumbai's Kanjurmarg on Monday.
Fire reported in the service centre of a mobile phone company at #Kanjurmarg in #Mumbai.
Seven fire tenders and water tankers rushed@DeccanHerald
— Mrityunjay Bose (@MBTheGuide) November 15, 2021
Seven fire tenders and water tankers rushed to the spot. No injuries reported so far.
More to follow
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube