Fire breaks out at Samsung Service Centre in Mumbai, no injuries reported

DHNS
DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 15 2021, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2021, 22:53 ist

A fire broke out in the service centre of a mobile phone company on Mumbai's Kanjurmarg on Monday.

Seven fire tenders and water tankers rushed to the spot. No injuries reported so far.

More to follow

 

Mumbai
Fire Accident
Maharashtra
India News

