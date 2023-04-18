Fire breaks out at scrap godown in Mumbai; no casualty

A fire broke out in a wooden scrap godown in Mandala area of eastern Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday and efforts were still on to douse the flames, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty, they said.

The blaze erupted at around 3 am in the godown of a scrap corporation located near a temple on Ghatkopar-Mankhrud link road in Mandala area, the official said.

At least 12 fire engines with water tankers and other fire-fighting vehicles were rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the blaze that was confined to the wooden scrap godown, a civic official said.

"There is no report of any injury to anyone," he said.

The cause of the fire was yet to ascertained.