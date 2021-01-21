Fire breaks out at Serum Institute of India in Pune

A fire broke out at the Serum Institute of India complex in Pune on Thursday. Sources close to the SII said the fire is at the building under construction at Manjri and vaccine production remains unaffected.

The SII is manufacturing the Covishield vaccine, which has been approved for emergency use by the drug regulator of India.

Eye-witnesses reported smoke billowing out of the campus. The extent of damage is not yet known.

Top police and district officials are reaching the spot. A dozen fire tenders and jumbo tankers have been sent to fight the fire.

According to an ANI report, the fire is in the SEZ3 building at the Terminal 1 gate.

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said that efforts are underway to control the fire.

The main SII complex is in Hinjewadi.

More details are awaited.