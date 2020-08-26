Fire breaks out at Worli high-rise in Mumbai; 10 rescued

A fire broke out in a 15-storey building in Worli area of central Mumbai in the wee hours of Wednesday, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident and 10 persons trapped inside the building were rescued, they said.

"The fire erupted on the tenth floor of Sterling Seaface Apartment on Dr Annie Besant Road around 12.30 am," a civic official said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately and the blaze was brought under control after over three hours around 3.44 am, he said.

A Fire Brigade official said, "During the fire fighting operation, 10 people trapped inside the building were rescued safely. Nobody was injured in the incident."