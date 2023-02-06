Mumbai: Fire breaks out in under-construction building

Fire breaks out in 55-storey under-construction building in Mumbai; no casualties

The exact cause for the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 06 2023, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2023, 22:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fire broke out on the seventh floor of an under-construction high-rise in Prabhadevi area of central Mumbai on Monday, an official said.

No casualties were reported in the blaze that erupted in the 55-storey India Bulls Sky Forest building on Senapati Bapat Marg around 8.40 pm, he said.

The fire brigade was pressed into service and the blaze was extinguished around 9.10 pm, he said. The exact cause for the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official added.

Mumbai
India News
Fire

