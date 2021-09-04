Fire breaks out in 7th storey of building in Borivali

A fire broke out in the seventh storey of a building in Borivali, Mumbai, according to ANI.
It was brought under control after fire brigade officials rushed to the spot.
One fire official was injured during the operation and has been shifted to a hospital.
Further details awaited.
