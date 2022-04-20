Fire breaks out in apartment at Mumbai high-rise

Fire breaks out in apartment at high-rise in Mumbai; no casualties

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 20 2022, 14:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2022, 14:37 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A small fire erupted in an apartment of a 11-storey residential building in the western suburb of Santacruz here on Wednesday, and no casualties were reported in the incident, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The blaze broke out at an apartment in Axiom Inizia building on CST road in Santacruz (east) and the police control room was notified around 11 am, he said.

Six fire engines were pressed into service and the flames was doused around 11.20 am, the official said, adding that the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

