Fire breaks out in building near Mumbai Taj Mahal Hotel

A fire broke out on the third floor of a building located behind the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in south Mumbai on Sunday, trapping some persons, officials said. The fire brigade got a call around 12.17 pm of the blaze in Churchill Chamder building, located on Merry Weather Road, an official said.

The fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and have rescued six persons so far, he said.



Fire-fighting operation is underway. (Photo: ANI Tweet)



"The level-2 blaze was confined to the ground plus four-storey structure which was engulfed by thick smoke," the firebrigade official said.

"Some persons are trapped. Fire fighting and rescue operations are on," he said, adding that the cause of the firewas yet to be ascertained.