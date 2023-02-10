Fire breaks out in LIC office in Mumbai; no one hurt

A fire broke out in the Life Insurance Corporation office in Girgaon in south Mumbai, an official said on Friday.
It started in the second floor office of LIC in the Marina Mansion building at 9:20 pm on Thursday and was doused 15 minutes later, with no report of injuries to anyone, he said.
The cause of the fire is being ascertained.
