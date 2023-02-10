Fire breaks out in LIC office in Mumbai; no one hurt

The cause of the fire is being ascertained

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 10 2023, 09:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 09:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fire broke out in the Life Insurance Corporation office in Girgaon in south Mumbai, an official said on Friday.

It started in the second floor office of LIC in the Marina Mansion building at 9:20 pm on Thursday and was doused 15 minutes later, with no report of injuries to anyone, he said.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained.

Mumbai
Maharashtra
Fire
LIC

