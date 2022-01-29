Fire breaks out in Mumbai building; no casualty

Fire Brigade personnel rushed out at least 50 residents to safety after the blaze erupted in the metre box of the building

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 29 2022, 22:10 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2022, 22:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fire broke out in a four-storey building located in the thickly-populated Bhendi Bazar area of south Mumbai on Saturday but no casualty was reported, an official said.

Fire Brigade personnel rushed out at least 50 residents to safety after the blaze erupted in the metre box of the building, located on the Duncan Road, due to a short circuit around 3 PM, he said.

The fire was extinguished after an hour, he added.

Bhendi Bazaar is a market area between Mohammed Ali Road and Khetwadi. The bazaar is popular for shopping, mainly antique and hardware items. Crawford Market (Phule Market), Chor Bazaar, Nul Bazaar, and other smaller markets are located around the Bhendi Bazar.

