Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise, two injured

Fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise, two injured

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 07 2021, 00:23 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2021, 00:26 ist
A fire beaks out at a 15-storey residential building at Kandiwali in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

At least two people were injured after a fire broke out in a 15-storey residential building in suburban Kandivali (West) here on late Saturday evening, a civic official said. The fire started in a flat on the 14th floor of 'Hansa Heritage' on Mathuradas Road around 8:30 pm, he said.

"Police, four firefighting vehicles and fire brigade personnel rushed to the site and started rescue and dousing operations. Two persons who were injured were taken to a nearby hospital," the official said. Dousing operation was still on, he added.

Mumbai
India News
Maharshtra
Fire

