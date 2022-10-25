Fire breaks out in scrap godown in Mumbai; no casualty

A fire broke out in a scrap godown in Sakinaka area of Mumbai on Tuesday morning, a fire official said.

There was no report of any casualty so far, he said. The blaze erupted around 7 am and spread to 20-25 tin sheds in the godown located on Khairani Road, the official said.

Eight fire engines, as many water tankers, ambulance and other assistance were rushed to the spot and efforts were still on to douse the flames, he said. "It is a level-two (major) fire. No injury or death has been reported so far," the official said.