Fire destroys 20 godowns in Pune; no casualty

A massive fire broke out in the Kondhwa Road area of Maharashtra's Pune city on Sunday, destroying nearly 20 godowns where various items including biscuits, furniture and electrical materials were kept, officials said.

No person was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 9 am near Gangadham Chowk, as per fire department officials.

Around 20 godowns located in the area, having items including biscuits, cement, moulding and electrical items, furniture and decorative materials, were completely destroyed in the fire, they said.

Twenty-two fire-fighting vehicles were pressed into action and efforts were still on to douse the blaze, the officials said.

The exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, they added.