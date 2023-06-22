Fire engulfs three-storey furniture showroom in Gujarat's Rajkot, over 50 evacuated

At least 50 workers were evacuated after a major fire broke out in a three-storey furniture showroom in Rajkot city of Gujarat on Thursday morning, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the blaze that erupted in the showroom located in Mavdi area, they said.

"After being alerted, fire tenders were rushed to the spot from the Mavdi fire station. The blaze was so strong that flames rose up to the top floor of the three-storey building," Rajkot's chief fire officer I V Kher said.

Due to the foam and other flammable material used in making furniture, the fire spread quickly, he said.

"After reaching the spot, the fire brigade first evacuated more than 50 workers out of the building and then doused the fire with the help of eight fire tenders," Kher said, adding that the cause of the blaze is being ascertained.