Fire erupts at godown complex in Maharashtra's Thane

Fire erupts at godown complex in Maharashtra's Thane; no casualty

No casualty was reported in the blaze that erupted in a scrap godown

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Mar 20 2023, 18:59 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2023, 18:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fire broke out in a godown complex in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, a civic official said.

No casualty was reported in the blaze that erupted in a scrap godown in Shil Diva area around 2.50 pm, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the RDMC of the TMC.

Also Read | Mumbai: Fire in commercial unit in suburban Bhandup; none hurt

Five fire engines were pressed into service to douse the flames and the firefighting operation is underway, he said.

At least eight to nine godowns were affected in the blaze, he said, adding that the cause for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read | Several shops gutted in major fire in Assam's Kokrajhar

Meanwhile, another fire broke out at a dumping ground in Kalyan, a fire official at the civic fire station said.

The details of the blaze reported at Umbarde dumping ground are awaited, he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Fire Accident
Fire
Maharashtra
Thane

Related videos

What's Brewing

Modi lauds German embassy team's dance to 'Naatu Naatu'

Modi lauds German embassy team's dance to 'Naatu Naatu'

Teen cooks up molestation story to escape scolding

Teen cooks up molestation story to escape scolding

In Pics | Traditional recipes one can try this Ugadi

In Pics | Traditional recipes one can try this Ugadi

Indian scientist's tiny sensor to tell if food is bad

Indian scientist's tiny sensor to tell if food is bad

Rights not loading: Internet shutdowns disrupt lives

Rights not loading: Internet shutdowns disrupt lives

Indian flag taken down in London, UK diplomat summoned

Indian flag taken down in London, UK diplomat summoned

Coconut shells trigger waste crises in the summer

Coconut shells trigger waste crises in the summer

DH Toon | B'luru-Mysuru Expressway gets flooded

DH Toon | B'luru-Mysuru Expressway gets flooded

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

UK scientists make 'cosmic concrete' for houses on Mars

 