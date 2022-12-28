Fire erupts in Mumbai suburban industrial estate

Fire erupts in Mumbai suburban industrial estate; rages on

There were no reports of anyone getting injured

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 28 2022, 01:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2022, 01:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fire erupted in a ground-plus-two-storey building in an industrial estate in Marol Naka area of suburban Andheri on Tuesday evening, a civic official said, adding it was controlled but not doused completely.

There were no reports of anyone getting injured, he added. The fire broke out in building number 5 at Mittal Industrial Estate on Andheri-Kurla road around 4.45 pm. Eight fire engines and other vehicles were rushed to the spot and dousing operation is underway, the official said. A senior civic official said in night that the fire was covered from all sides and controlled but not doused completely.

"The fire fighting operation is still going on," he added. 

