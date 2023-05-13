Fire guts Palghar studio where Tunisha Sharma was found dead

A mystery fire gutted a film shooting studio, where television actress Tunisha Sharma was found dead five months ago, officials said here on Saturday.
According to an official, the fire was detected around midnight at the Bhajanlal Studios at Kaman in Vasai town, around 40 km from Mumbai.
The fire brigade teams from Vasai and Virar were rushed to battle the conflagration which was finally doused around 4 a.m. today, said the official.
There was nobody in the studio at that hour and hence no casualties have been reported, though the cause of the blaze or the extent of the damage to the shooting locale is not known.
It maybe recalled that on December 24, 2022, actress Tunisha Sharma, 21, was found hanging in a washroom of one of the sets during the shooting of the serial, Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, sparking a massive furore in entertainment circles.
A day later, her boyfriend Sheezan Khan was arrested for allegedly abetting her suicide and was granted bail in March, after nearly three months in jail.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Jharkhand set to launch maiden boat ambulance service
Climate change first ‘went viral’ exactly 70 years ago
No home to return to: Manipur violence survivors
A different Kerala story
Fear grips UP's Hardoi after 6 hurt in leopard attack
One of world's oldest lions killed by herders in Kenya
Imran supporters raze historic Radio Pakistan building
Johnny Depp makes comeback in scandal-hit period drama
K-pop megastars BTS to release memoir in July