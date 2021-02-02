Fire in commercial building in Mumbai; no casualty

Fire in commercial building in Mumbai; no casualty

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 02 2021, 14:01 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2021, 15:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fire broke out in a six-storey commercial building in Mumbai's Andheri area on Tuesday, a fire brigade official said.

No one was injured in the blaze that erupted on the top floor of Laxmi Plaza building located in an industrial area in Andheri, he said.

The fire brigade got a message about the blaze around 11.15 am.

It was a "level-1" (minor) fire, the official said.

Five water engines, four jumbo tankers and local police rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control by around 1.30 pm, he said.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known, he added. 

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Andheri
Mumbai
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Will agri cess burn a hole in consumer's pocket?

Will agri cess burn a hole in consumer's pocket?

The Lead: What Budget means for the healthcare industry

The Lead: What Budget means for the healthcare industry

This ammonite was fossilised without its shell

This ammonite was fossilised without its shell

What GameStop is really worth

What GameStop is really worth

Luck, not money, will get you on this SpaceX flight

Luck, not money, will get you on this SpaceX flight

Did alien life-form drive-by our solar system in 2017?

Did alien life-form drive-by our solar system in 2017?

 