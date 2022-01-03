Fire in furniture scrap shop in Mumbai; no casualties

Fire in furniture scrap shop in Mumbai; no casualties

Police and ward staff reached the spot after being alerted and ambulances were also rushed there

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 03 2022, 12:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 03 2022, 13:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fire broke out in a furniture scrap shop in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Monday morning, but there was no report of any casualty, civic officials said. The blaze erupted around 10.30 am in the shop located at D'Silva Compound in Sunder Baug area of Asalfa locality, they said.

At least eight fire engines and water tankers were rushed to the spot, a civic official said, adding that fire fighting is still on. "There was no report of injury to anyone," the official said. Police and ward staff reached the spot after being alerted and ambulances were also rushed there, he said. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he said. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Mumbai
Fire Accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Changemakers 2022 | Ravi Katpadi: Desi Cosplay to Raise Funds for Sick Children

DH Changemakers 2022 | Ravi Katpadi: Desi Cosplay to Raise Funds for Sick Children

The second drone age is here and it’s a free-for-all

The second drone age is here and it’s a free-for-all

'We can terraform Mars and maybe, Venus too'

'We can terraform Mars and maybe, Venus too'

Omicron underwent significant biological changes: Study

Omicron underwent significant biological changes: Study

DH Toon | No moral high ground for govt

DH Toon | No moral high ground for govt

Traders distraught as banana prices crash in Karnataka

Traders distraught as banana prices crash in Karnataka

Omicron-related disruptions ensue for airlines in 2022

Omicron-related disruptions ensue for airlines in 2022

 