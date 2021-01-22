Fire in Nashik corporation building

A fire broke out at the Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, the headquarters of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) in the heart of Nashik city on Friday. No casualties were reported.

The fire began around 12 noon and office furniture, electrical wirings were damaged in the fire, the Nashik police and fire brigade said.

The fire broke out from the office chamber of the NMC leader of opposition Ajay Boraste, who is a Shiv Sena corporator.

Half a dozen fire tenders were sent and the flames were doused. However, thick smoke that was seen billowing out of the building.

Hundreds of people, who were working in the building, rushed out.

A short-circuit is suspected to be the cause of fire.

The incident of fire in NMC comes close on the heels of fires in a government hospital in Bhandara and in the Serum Institute of India complex in Pune.