Fire on board aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya

An incident of fire was reported on board Indian Navy’s aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.
“The duty staff observed smoke emanating from the part of the ship having accommodation for sailors. The ship's duty personnel acted promptly to fight the fire,” a Western Naval Command spokesperson said.
All personnel onboard have been accounted for and no major damage has been reported.
An inquiry into the incident will be ordered, the spokesperson said.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe