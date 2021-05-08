Fire on board aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya

All personnel onboard have been accounted for and no major damage has been reported

Mrityunjay Bose,
  • May 08 2021, 08:46 ist
  • updated: May 08 2021, 08:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

 An incident of fire was reported on board Indian Navy’s aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

“The duty staff observed smoke emanating from the part of the ship having accommodation for sailors. The ship's duty personnel acted promptly to fight the fire,” a Western Naval Command spokesperson said.

An inquiry into the incident will be ordered, the spokesperson said.

 

