Firecrackers banned in Mumbai during Diwali

With the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation and the possibility of a second wave not being ruled out, lighting and bursting of firecrackers have been banned in Mumbai.

The direction was issued by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday.

BMC’s additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said that any violators shall be penalised and the SOPs in this regard would be issued in the next few days.

The issue of the firecracker ban across Maharashtra was discussed at the weekly Cabinet meeting. However, there was no total ban.

“We are appealing people to celebrate a cracker-free Diwali,” state public health minister Rajesh Tope said.