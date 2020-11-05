Firecrackers banned in Mumbai during Diwali

Firecrackers banned in Mumbai during Diwali

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Nov 05 2020, 21:08 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2020, 21:08 ist

With the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation and the possibility of a second wave not being ruled out, lighting and bursting of firecrackers have been banned in Mumbai.

The direction was issued by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

BMC’s additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said that any violators shall be penalised and the SOPs in this regard would be issued in the next few days.

The issue of the firecracker ban across Maharashtra was discussed at the weekly Cabinet meeting. However, there was no total ban.

“We are appealing people to celebrate a cracker-free Diwali,” state public health minister Rajesh Tope said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
Maharashtra
firecrackers
Diwali
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Harris's ancestral village in TN gears up for good news

Harris's ancestral village in TN gears up for good news

A burst of cosmic radio waves within our galaxy!

A burst of cosmic radio waves within our galaxy!

This Tokyo 'clinic' treats old, worn stuffed toys

This Tokyo 'clinic' treats old, worn stuffed toys

Five horror-comedy movies to watch before ‘Laxmii’

Five horror-comedy movies to watch before ‘Laxmii’

 