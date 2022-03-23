First batch of Diploma in Mountaineering and Allied Sports course get badges

The first batch of pioneer course- Diploma in Mountaineering and Allied Sports - initiated by the Pune-based Guardian Giripremi Institute of Mountaineering (GGIM), Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), and Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) completes the high altitude training in the Himalayas in Uttarkashi.

The badge ceremony of the course was organised at NIM in the presence of Prof. Harshwanti Bisht, President, Indian Mountaineering Foundation, Col. Amit Bisht, Principal, Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, Ushaprabha Page, Founder, Giripremi and Umesh Zirpe, Founder- Director, Guardian Giripremi Institute of Mountaineering.

Students who have completed the high altitude training successfully are honoured with a badge (a small ice axe) by the hands of Prof Bisht.

“The diploma course in Mountaineering and Allied Sports offered by SPPU and GGIM is a milestone in the history of Indian mountaineering. I congratulate SPPU and GGIM for initiating such an innovative and important course that contributes to building a new generation of skilled mountaineers. NIM’s association with this course is also commendable,” Prof Bisht said.

“Diploma in Mountaineering and Allied Sports is a foundation stone of educational courses of mountaineering in India. It will grow bigger and better as the time comes. I am sure Graduate, Post Graduate, or even PhD options will soon be available in mountaineering,” added Col Bisht.

“This was possible due to the relentless efforts of instructors of NIM and GGIM. I, on behalf of SPPU and GGIM, thank all the instructors for their efforts and express gratitude towards NIM and IMF for their constant support to our initiatives,” said Zirpe, an expedition leader.

The year-long Diploma in Mountaineering and Allied Sports’ started in October last year.

After completing the training in Sahyadris for the first sem, students joined NIM’s 24-day long mountaineering training course early this month.

A batch of 40 students learned the skills of Rock Craft, Ice Craft, Snow Craft, River Crossing, Anchoring belaying, and rescue techniques under the guidance of highly experienced instructors of NIM- Dashrath Singh Rawat, Vinod Gussain, Naib Subedar Girish Negi, Bihari Singh Rana along with GGIM’s abled and accomplished instructors Bhushan Harshe, Krishna Dhokale, Vivek Shivade, and Padmja Dhanavi.

Dr. Pramod Patil, one of the students of the first batch and medical professional at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune, was awarded the ‘Best Trainee’ Award.

