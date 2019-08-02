First case under new triple talaq law registered

India's first case under the new triple talaq law was registered in the Mumbra suburbs of Mumbai.

The case involves Jannat Begum Patel (31) and Imtiyaz Ghulam Patel (35).

Located 40 kms off Mumbai in Thane district, Mumbra is a Muslim community -dominated township.

At the compliant of the victim, her husband Imtiyaz, his mother Rehana Ghulam Hussain Patel and his sister Sulatana Ghulam Hussain Patel has been booked.

The case has been filed - in the Mumbra police station - under section 498 (cruelty to women) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 the newly-enacted Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.

"Yes, we have booked a case under triple talaq act," senior police inspector Madhukar Kad told DH on Friday.

On 30 November, last year, the accused had given a divorce to the complainant on phone and in a WhatsApp message. Since then, he has been living with another woman in Mumbai, while the complainant is staying with her family in Mumbra since the past around eight months.

Kad said investigations are currently in progress and suitable action in the matter would be taken.