First time Centre intervened in Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute: Shinde

Amid allegations by NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena opposition alliance that the meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute yield nothing, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that it needs to be appreciated that the Centre has intervened in the matter for the first time.

"The dispute has been pending for long...but for the first time the Centre has taken a step and intervened into the matter," Shinde told reporters in Mumbai.

"Earlier also there had been governments at the Centre...in Maharashtra and in Karnataka...but you all know the status," Shinde said, adding that the Home Minister has sought cooperation from the opposition as well.

On the issue of "fake" Twitter accounts, Shinde said: "During the meeting Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said about it...the Home Minister also made a statement....I would not like to get into it."

According to Shinde, his government is committed to resolving the issue.