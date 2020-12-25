First time since outbreak, Dharavi reports no new Covid-19 case

For the first time since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in the area, Dharavi - the largest slum cluster of Asia - recorded zero new cases on Friday.

The first Covid-19 positive case and death was reported in Dharavi on April 1. It was once Mumbai's worst hotspot for Covid-19, but now just has a total of 12 active cases, eight of them in home isolation and four in a Covid-19 care centre. The total number of recovered cases in Dharavi stands at 3,788.

Thereafter, in May-June, the cases soared - which became a major challenge for the Maharashtra government and the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The way the situation was contained came to be known as the 'Dharavi model'.

It also earned the praise of the World Health Organisation and the World Bank.

Dharavi is sandwiched between the Central and Western suburban lines in Mumbai.

Dharavi is located nearly 1.5 km away from Matoshree, the private bungalow of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Spread over 2.1 sq km, Dharavi is home over 7 to 10 lakh people who are staying and working in Mumbai.

The BMC actively pursue 4 Ts - tracing, tracking, testing and treating to combat the situation.

As part of the War against Virus, the Chase the Virus was launched to break the cycle. Against every patient, 15 close contacts were quarantined. The frontline care givers were also given medicines.

A new institutional quarantine facility was also opened. Senior citizen patients were shifted to the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital at Sion and the King Edward Memorial Hospital at Parel.