'Fishermen from Maha, K'taka intruding Goan waters'

Goa ports minister Michael Lobo on Tuesday claimed fishermen from neighbouring Maharashtra and Karnataka are fishing in Goan waters using banned practices, resulting in scarcity of the catch for the local fishing community.

Lobo, a BJP MLA, met Chief Minister Pramod Sawant with a delegation of local fishermen seeking proper notification of rules that ban the use of LED lights and bull trawling in Goan waters.

Fishermen from Maharashtra and Karnataka were using LED gears and bull trawling in Goan waters, as these practices are banned in their respective states, Lobo said adding that in absence of proper rules and regulations, the Goan waters are vulnerable to such violations.

"The Goa government has already announced that such practices are banned in the state. We need to notify the existing rules and regulations," Lobo said.

The fisheries department needs to implement these rules, which state that fishermen who violate the norm will have to a pay fine that is five times the price of the fish they have netted, he said.

The fisheries department does not have enough vessels to intercept trawlers that are violating these norms, Lobo said, adding that the state ports department can provide necessary boats for officials to keep a vigil off-shore.