Five dead in fire at Serum Institute of India

Five bodies have been recovered after a fire broke out at the Serum Institute of India complex in Pune on Thursday.

SII has said that vaccine production remains unaffected.

SII is manufacturing the Covishield vaccine, in collaboration with Oxford University and AstraZeneca, which has been approved for emergency use by the drug regulator of India.

After the news of death came to light, Adar Poonawalla tweeted his condolences. The SII CEO earlier said "no lives lost or major injuries due to the fire, despite a few floors being destroyed."

"We have just received some distressing updates; upon further investigation we have learnt that there has unfortunately been some loss of life at the incident. We are deeply saddened and offer our deepest condolences to the family members of the departed," he tweeted.

He also said he would like to reassure the government and public there will be be no loss of Covishield production as multiple production buildings are kept in reserve to deal with such contingencies.

The exact extent of damage is not yet known.

A dozen fire tenders and jumbo tankers have been sent to fight the fire. "The fire broke in a building in the premises. We have sent water tenders to the spot," a fire brigade official said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to the officials of Pune district and corporation to review the situation. State Public health minister Rajesh Tope too is in touch with officials in Pune.

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said that efforts are underway to control the fire. The main SII complex is in Hinjewadi.

The Maharashtra government has ordered a probe into the fire in SII Manjri facility, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said.

Pawar, who is Pune district guardian minister, spoke to Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta. The Covishield vaccine production is safe, he added.